Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Twins Attend Family Christmas Celebration in Glitzy Silver Dresses

With their glitzy style, Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson shone brightly at the Kardashian-Jenner holiday gathering.

Check out their adorable twinning moment in the video below!

The Kardashian-Jenner family is well-known for going above and beyond during the holiday season.

When the holidays arrive, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are on another level, whether their homes are decked out in lavish decor or they’re sleighing their annual Christmas cards.

Khloe Kardashian was the definition of glamour in a sheer shimmery silver gown by Celia Kritharioti, taking things up a notch this year.

True Thompson, her 3-year-old daughter, looked adorable in a matching silver sequined Dolce and Gabbana dress.

The pair shone brightly at a family gathering on Christmas Eve, with the 37-year-old reality TV star sharing an Instagram photo of herself and True posing with Santa.

“‘Twas the night before Christmas,” the Good American co-founder wrote on Instagram, as she shared several candid photos of her glitzy ensemble.

Khloe teased in a separate post, “I’ve obviously been on the good list,” as she wore a matching SKIMS set with True.

“Take a look at my gift! She’s the greatest blessing I’ve ever received.”

Take a look at the Kardashian-Jenners’ stylish Christmas Eve ensembles and the rest of their festivities.

At the annual Kardashian-Jenner holiday party, the mother-daughter duo dazzled in matching silver sparkly dresses.

Kendall Jenner will be able to wear this stunning gown again at the Met Gala next year.

True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s twinning moments continue to be a gift.

True, Saint West, and Chicago West were among the cousins who were surprised by Santa.

Let’s hope they’re on the nice side of things.

Khloe captioned a series of seductive photos, “‘Twas the night before Christmas.”

Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

Kourtney Kardashian showed off the stockings from her blended family.

Kendall has had this decoration since 1995, according to her.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Twin in Glam Silver Dresses at Family Christmas Celebration