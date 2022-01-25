Khloe Kardashian appears stoic as she drives daughter True, 3, to dance class after Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal.

Khloe Kardashian is stoic as she drives her daughter True, 3, to dance class following Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal.

In the midst of Tristan Thompason’s love child scandal, KHLOE Kardashian appeared stoic, hiding her face behind a mask as she stepped out to take True to dance class.

While dating Maralee Nichols, the NBA star admitted to fathering a child with her.

On Monday, Khloe stepped out with True strapped to her hip.

She kept it casual in workout gear, wearing black from head to toe.

Leggings, sneakers, and a hoodie were on the co-founder of Good American.

As her mother held her close, her daughter wore a similar expression, smiling.

True had her hair in loose curls around her face and was wearing fuzzy Ugg sandals.

Khloe’s face was hidden behind her mask, but she didn’t seem to smile as she and True walked back from class.

Khloe has had a difficult time recently.

On social media, Tristan admitted to fathering Maralee’s child.

Following the news, Khloe barred her ex-boyfriend from relocating to her home.

Khloe still feels “crushed” by the scandal, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Khloe and Tristan were in a good place before the news of Maralee’s pregnancy broke, and they had plans to move in together,” a source told the outlet.

“Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on the house he was in the process of selling in Encino, California, and is no longer moving in with Khloe.”

Khloe Kardashian lives in Hidden Hills, California, in a (dollar)37 million mansion.

She shares a home with Kris Jenner’s mother and is close to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

After the latest scandal involving the Canadian native, she apparently can’t shake her feelings, according to the insider.

“Tristan’s actions have deeply hurt and saddened Khloe, and his public apology isn’t helping,” the source said.

“It’s been a difficult pill for her to swallow, and she’s unsettled and crushed.”

Tristan has also been having difficulties.

After admitting to fathering the child, Khloe’s ex recently posted about “demons” and “weakness.”

He shared the following cryptic quote weeks after making a public statement confirming paternity: “Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weekness.”

“Hide from your demons, and they’ll suffocate your potential slowly.”

“Face them and they may become your greatest asset,” the quote concluded.

Maralee filed legal documents requesting Tristan’s financial support months before she gave birth.

Maralee stated that she and the athlete conceived the child on his birthday, March 20, 2020.

Tristan initially claimed that his relationship with Maralee was only a one-night stand.

Later, he admitted that he had met…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.