Khloe Kardashian begs Tristan Thompson’s family to ‘take it easy’ on him after the love child scandal so she can ‘co-parent peacefully.’

KHLOE Kardashian has asked her famous family not to criticize her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who fathered a child in secret, so they can peacefully co-parent True.

After it was revealed that Tristan was expecting a son with fitness model Maralee Nichols, the Good American founder and mother, who shares her 3-year-old daughter with the NBA star, was reportedly taken aback.

After a long-standing fling with the star, Maralee, 31, gave birth in December and is now allegedly receiving (dollar)40,000 per month in child support.

Khloe has kept a respectful silence aside from cryptic Instagram comments, while Tristan has publicly apologized for his actions.

According to a source, she has asked her family to let her handle their relationship and leave him alone.

“For the sake of True and her relationship with her father, Khloe has asked family and friends to keep it civil with Tristan,” the source revealed.

“There’s always the fear that Khloe will want to reconcile with him in order to keep her family together, but it appears she’s done for good at the moment.”

“Kim has made it clear that she is not a fan of Tristan, believing that the family has given him chance after chance, and that he has disrespected her sister and left her broken.”

“The family can’t help but get involved and have their say,” the source continued, “but they’re trying to stay civil for the sake of the kids so they don’t get a sense of what’s really going on.”

Khloe’s representative has been contacted for comment by The Sun.

In a resurfaced video, Kim referred to Tristan as a “f***ing loser” and threatened to spit on him. Kim is also going through a messy divorce after filing for divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian rants about Tristan, 30, after he blocked her on Instagram in a 2018 clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim told her sister Kourtney that she had unfollowed Khloe’s baby daddy on Instagram and asked if the athlete was still following her in the KUWTK snippet.

“What a f***ing loser!” Kim exclaimed as she checked her phone.

“He’s 27, only 27-year-olds know how to block,” Khloe’s sister said when the mother of four called to tell her the news.

“I have no idea how to block a user.”

“Oh, it’s on,” Kim replied, prompting Khloe to retort, “Please don’t say ‘it’s on,’ what does that mean?”

“It just means I’m going to like spit on him when I see him,” Kim explained.

