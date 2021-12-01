Khloe Kardashian criticizes her sisters’ parenting skills, claiming that she is more’militant’ with her 4-year-old daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian criticizes her sisters’ parenting skills, claiming she is more’militant’ with her 4-year-old daughter True.

KHLOE Kardashian stated that she is not like her sisters when it comes to parenting, claiming to be a “really strict” mother to her daughter.

The reality star made the admission on Ellen Degeneres’ digital series Mom Confessions on Tuesday.

Khloe opened up to the talk show host about motherhood and raising a four-year-old, explaining how she manages her responsibilities.

“I’m very strict.” I’m very strict with True.

“I believe that sticking to a schedule saves everything,” the 37-year-old admitted.

The KUWTK alum joked about how her parenting style differs from that of her famous sisters, claiming that “not” all of her “siblings are alike.”

While a routine appears to work for the busy mom, Khloe admitted that she doesn’t have much advice for new parents.

“At first, no one seems to know what they’re doing,” she observed before going on.

“We all just act like we do.”

It’s exhausting for everyone, regardless of how many kids you have.”

To avoid having to “hear her freak out,” the former E! star acknowledged that parents must sometimes relax the rules, revealing that she does allow the toddler to watch YouTube videos while dining out at restaurants.

Aside from that, the single mother runs a tight ship at home, something she hopes her daughter does not inherit when she grows up.

Khloe explained, “I am incredibly clean and organized, and I like everything in its place.”

“I’m a very regimented person, and I don’t want True to be like that, but she already has a lot of it.”

“I feel bad she has so much of that at such a young age,” she continued, “but every toy has to be put back exactly where it came from.”

The model then gushed over her only child, recalling that “all of it” was her “favorite thing about being a mom.”

“I’m completely smitten with my daughter and see the world through her eyes.

She went on to say, “I wouldn’t change anything.”

True is Khloe’s ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, with whom she split up over the summer.

The Sacramento Kings baller, for his part, is making an effort to spend time with both his daughter and his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

Tristan, 30, has been organizing playdates for the half-siblings “once a month,” according to a source who spoke to The Sun.

“I think Tristan takes the two kids for a ‘Daddy day’ once a month,” the insider claimed. “He wants them to be close as they grow up and to be able to spend time with both kids together.”

“It doesn’t…,” says the narrator.

