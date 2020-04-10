Khloe Kardashian Decides to Freeze Her Eggs Despite Not Wanting to Date on KUWTK

There’s no stopping a determined Kris Jenner.

On tonight’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the momager was on a mission to get Khloe Kardashian back in the dating game after she revealed she hasn’t seen anyone since breaking up with Tristan Thompson. Kris’ motivation was only further amplified when Khloe (jokingly!) said, “Who knows, maybe I’ll never date again.”

“Khloe has definitely been through a rough year, and the fact that she says she doesn’t wanna date again is sad for me because I want her to live her best life and hope that she’ll have another baby one day,” Kris told the KUWTK cameras. “And I think it’s good to put yourself out there for a little bit in order to figure out what you want and what’s meant to be.”

Khloe disagreed, explaining in her own confessional that she’s more focused on her daughter, True Thompson, along with her self-healing process.

“And I think that should be more empowering and more rewarded rather than frowned upon and like, ‘Oh my gosh, is she okay?'” Khloe said. “I’m actually f–king fantastic. I think everyone needs to jump on this bandwagon.”

Still, for the majority of the episode, Khloe let Kris have her fun—which included scouting a sporting goods store for potential suitors. With the help of her mom, Mary Jo Shannon, Kris approached a number of random men to see if they’d be interested in dating Khloe. Queen MJ even showed off a few photos of her granddaughter, in addition to snapping some of the men.

Kris’ shenanigans continued at a golf course, and this time, she’s joined by Kim Kardashian and Khloe herself.

“I know that Khloe’s been in this funk and hasn’t been in the best head space, but I feel like she has to be out there and connect with as many people as possible,” Kim said in a confessional. “I don’t know, maybe it’ll bring something out in her that’ll just inspire her to be in a different zone.”

While chatting up a couple of guys at the driving range, Kris tried to casually squeeze in questions like, “Are you married?” and “Do you have kids?” This prompted Khloe to ask if she “took Viagra or something.”

“My mom is being pretty strange and extra. But it doesn’t take a genius to figure all this out,” Khloe expressed in a confessional. “I mean, first, it’s my mom trying to put me on the phone with some guy from a sporting good store. And now this whole golf scenario. I know you’re a horny toad, Kris. But get over it. I’m single and I’m very f–king happy.”

The “horny toad” comment was likely in reference to the lunch date she and Kendall Jenner had to endure, in which Kris couldn’t stop talking about sex and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. These antics were on full display throughout the rest of the episode, too—from Kris and Corey booting the KUWTK camera crew out of her office for alone time to the couple getting caught role-playing in a hotel room by Khloe and Malika Haqq.

All of the relationship talk ended up getting to Khloe, especially since she was trying to decide if she should freeze her eggs. Despite Khloe saying she’s undecided, Malika relayed that she knows, deep down, that Khloe wants to give True a sibling.

“The truth is, I had a lot of siblings. You had a lot of siblings,” she told Khloe. “You just have to really ask yourself, is this something that I want to secure because I want to make sure and know for sure that True will never have to experience being alone [or] not having the support system that you’ve survived off of?”

After Khloe’s conversation with Malika, she laid down the law with Kris as she told her she’s just not ready or willing to date at the moment. The two reconciled, and at the end of the episode, Khloe told her some good news: “I decided that I am going to freeze my eggs—just one to get you off my back—but because there’s no downside to it, so why not?”

To see what else went down on this week’s episode, check out the recap video above!

