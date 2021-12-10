Khloe Kardashian flaunts her curves in a neon swimsuit, showing Tristan Thompson what he’s missing out on.

KHLOE Kardashian showed Tristan Thompson what he’s been missing by flaunting her curves in a neon swimsuit after he and his trainer Maralee Nichols welcomed a baby boy.

While promoting her Good American line on Instagram, Khloe, 37, said she was “back.”

In the photo, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is seen leaning against a dark wall.

Her long wavy and curly hair was wavy and curly, and she had a sultry look for the camera.

Her midriff was teased by a bright pink top.

A short orange skirt was also wrapped around the reality star’s waist.

“Brighter than ever,” the E! star wrote about her Good American neon collection.

She asked her followers to “shop the drop” before her collection “sells out” in the next Story.

The KUWTK star flaunted her figure in neon green leggings and a matching sweatshirt from Good American during the first week of December.

Khloe Kardashian showed off her neon green sports bra by lifting up her top.

“I am super in love!” she wrote.

Tristan, 30, and his personal trainer Maralee Nichols recently welcomed a son after a rumored months-long affair.

Maralee has also sued her former partner for paternity support.

In her lawsuit, she claimed she and Tristan had conceived a child on Tristan’s birthday in March.

Tristan had broken up with Khloe in June after he “spent 30 minutes in a bedroom with three women” at a “wild” house party.

In response to Maralee’s child support request, the Sacramento Kings player admitted to having sex with her “several times” in a Houston hotel after they both attended his party.

Maralee filed the lawsuit against her alleged baby daddy on June 30th, just a few days after relocating to Los Angeles from Texas.

Tristan has not denied being the father of the baby boy, but he has asked for a paternity test to be done after the child is born.

The KUWTK star learned about Tristan’s love child through social media rather than from the basketball player himself, according to The Sun.

“Khloe was shocked to her core when she found out – and even more shocked at how she found out,” a source told The Sun.

“It wasn’t Tristan who told her; it was the messages on social media that her team had been receiving long before the story broke.”

Their three-year-old child is shared by the ex-couple…

