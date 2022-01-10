Khloe Kardashian has been accused of attempting to distract from the racism scandal by sharing new photos of her 3-year-old daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of ‘trying to distract’ from the racism scandal by sharing new photos of her 3-year-old daughter True.

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a shocking scene of the reality star allegedly using the N-word resurfaced recently.

The 37-year-old shared the new photos on Instagram, which featured her 3-year-old daughter posing in a white tank while holding her new pet kitten.

Khloe simply added a heart emoji to the adorable photos.

Tristan Thompson, the TV personality’s ex, shares True.

While some fans adored the photos, others suspected Khloe of having a hidden agenda.

“True and her kitten are adorable,” one Reddit user commented, “but I’m reminded of that theory where they post their kids after a scandal.”

“When something bad is brought up about them, they post their kids,” another wrote.

“Queue the ‘use the kids to distract from scandals’ trick,” a third chimed in.

Fans are referring to a scandal in which Khloe makes a shocking statement in an old scene from the popular series about the Kardashian family.

After trolls accused her sister Kim of appropriating black culture, the star spoke up in the scene to defend her.

“Hashtag fact, my baby is black,” Khloe responded to the haters.

“Hashtag I’m only interested in black c**k.”

“I’d say that.”

Then Khloe appeared to use the N-word in response to some of the fan name-calling she has received.

Fans rushed to Hulu, pleading with them to “cancel” their new show after one Twitter user re-shared an old clip.

“I will never condone racism or bullying the way the KardashianJenner family continues to perpetuate,” one fan wrote before adding the hashtags “(hashtag)boycotthulu” and “(hashtag)cancelkardashians” to their post.

“They need to be canceled!! Why did Hulu bother extending the life of this show?!” said another.

Fans also cited several examples of the family’s “racist behavior,” which they claimed demonstrated the family’s “racism.”

Despite Khloe’s tumultuous past, Hulu intends to air the Kardashians’ latest reality show.

Following the 15-year run of KUWTK, the new series was launched.

Khloe is also dealing with the news that her baby daddy Tristan has welcomed a third child with a woman named Maralee Nichols, in addition to her current drama.

After ordering a DNA test to be completed after the birth, the Sacramento Kings player finally admitted that the child was his own.

Following his outright admission, the NBA star will almost certainly be required to pay child support of up to (dollar)40,000 per month.

