Khloe Kardashian has been chastised for posting an ‘extremely filtered’ photo of her 4-year-old niece Chicago, who appears to be wearing makeup in the photo.

Khloe Kardashian has been chastised for sharing an ‘extremely filtered’ photo of her 4-year-old niece Chicago, who appears to be wearing makeup in the photo.

Fans have slammed KHLOE Kardashian after she posted a photo of her niece Chicago that appears to be filtered and makes her appear older and covered in makeup.

She took the photo with Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi at Chicago’s fourth birthday party.

Chicago poses for the camera in the photo, following in her model mother’s footsteps.

However, some fans assumed the little girl’s pose and appearance were years older than she was.

“Who filters a CHILD like this? Why add something to Chicago that makes her look like she’s wearing full make-up in soap opera soft lighting?? I normally think Khloe is great- but I wouldn’t want my kid depicted like this,” one Reddit user said.

“No child should be on a very public site,” one respondent said. “There are so many sick people on the web as mothers we should know that and protect our children not only from sick people but also from the negativity people say.”

“I fear for when True gets older and realizes her mother has shopped every single photo of her, poor girl is going to have horrible body image issues,” one person speculated.

“This is what they were doing to Jean Benet Ramsey before filters were a thing for anyone to do on their iPhones,” said a third, comparing the phony photo of the young girl to similar troubled child bullies.

“Why make her look like a 30 year old when she’s a beautiful little baby girl?”

On Saturday, Mama Kim went all out for her daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday, throwing a backyard bash with Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi, who is also four years old.

Massive balloon displays, many famous family sightings, and even Kanye West, Chicago’s father, attended the event.

Kim, 41, and her ex-husband Kanye’s daughter, who turned four on Saturday, lavished attention on every detail of their celebration.

Stormi Webster, Kylie’s daughter with Travis Scott, who turns four next month, was also honored at the joint event.

Kylie recently hosted a lavish baby shower for her upcoming second child and shared a pregnant selfie from the occasion.

A pink bouncy castle, a massive balloon display that read “Stormi andamp; Chicago,” a modern ball pit, and a face painting station were among the attractions at the sprawling event, which many of the KarJenner kids enjoyed.

Kourtney Kardashian caressed a costumed character while her sister Khloe Kardashian visited the face-painting station with her daughter True.

Meanwhile, Kanye West, 44, was seen conversing with Kris Jenner in another corner of the raucous backyard bash.

The rap artist…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.