Khloe Kardashian has been chastised for’repeatedly using the KKK as a punchline,’ after being labeled a ‘racist’ for previous behavior.

Khloe Kardashian has been chastised for’repeatedly using the KKK as a punchline,’ as she has been labeled a ‘racist’ for previous actions.

Khloe Kardashian turned a tasteless joke about the KKK into a meme, years after she and her sisters were chastised for making the joke during a Family Feud parody skit.

Khloe was slammed by fans yet again, this time for being a racist.

TikTok users recently rediscovered Khloe’s 2014 Instagram post, which featured a photo of her and her sisters dressed all in white with the caption “The only KKK to ever let black men in.”

“True,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Khloe removed the post a few hours later, but the internet never forgets, and its rediscovery sparked a new round of criticism.

“Time to shut them down..imagine the audacity of these shells of women?” one TikTok user responded.

“They are absolutely disgusting!” exclaimed another.

“They enrage me,” one person said, while another was stumped.

“I’m not sure why they get paid real money just to exist.”

The reaction was similar to the backlash the family received after making a similar joke on Mad TV.

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, 66, and her ex-wife Caitlyn Jenner, 72, joined Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney for a parody skit of Celebrity Family Feud on the old Saturday Night Live competitor show in 2008.

During the episode, one of the cast members portraying “Al Roker” pointed out that Kourtney’s name is spelled differently than most.

“The three of us girls even formed our own club,” Kourtney, 42, said after Kris pointed out that all the girls in the family have names that begin with “K.”

“We call it the KKK,” Kim, 41, added.

“You might want to rethink that,” “Al” joked.

A TikTok user shared the video in October, with the caption “I don’t care if it’s a sketch, IT’S NOT FUNNY.”

Many angry TikTok users chastised the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars for the insensitive joke, with one user saying, “I hope they choke!”

They were labeled “evil” by another.

One person, however, suggested that the sister may not have understood the joke and that they were simply “extremely dumb.”

The family’s appearance on Mad TV isn’t the first time a dubious video has reappeared.

Fans recently labeled Khloe, 37, as “racist” after an old clip from her time on KUWTK resurfaced.

After trolls accused her sister Kim of appropriating black culture, the TV personality spoke out to defend her.

“Hashtag fact, my baby,” Khloe responded to the haters.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.