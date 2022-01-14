Khloe Kardashian has been chastised yet again for photoshopping her fingers, which appear to be ‘terrifyingly long’ in a new Instagram photo.

Khloe Kardashian has been chastised yet again for photoshopping her fingers, which appear ‘terrifyingly long’ in a new Instagram photo.

KHLOE Kardashian nailed it with her latest fashion shoot, and fans are praising the sultry new photos.

The reality star posed in a skin-tight mini dress while leaning seductively against a wooden fence and posted a series of photos to her Instagram account.

But her garishly long hands and sharp white nails seemed to be the only thing on everyone’s mind.

Fans quickly jumped to conclusions in the comments section, concluding that the photos were the result of a botched photoshop job.

“OMG, they’re actually terrifyingly long, hahaha!” exclaimed one participant.

“It takes.2 seconds to zoom in and see where this was photo shopped,” one person explained.

“Wow, don’t you have a public relations team reviewing this before you post it?”

“I know it has to be a bad edit,” one fan said, “but I just couldn’t keep my mouth shut when I saw it!”

A third simply wrote “(hashtag)photoshopfail” on the photos.

But for every skeptic, there appeared to be a supporter of the new look.

A few fans even proposed reasons for Khloe’s long nails.

One person stated flatly, “So she can count money!” while another stated, “So she can punch you dead in the face!”

Then there were those who thought the whole thing was hilarious, photoshop fail or not.

While one fan said, “Khloe, you’re giving me Krueger vibes!” another said, “If we play thumb war, you definitely winning!”

Khloe, 37, hasn’t been laughing much lately as she works to rebuild her life following the shocking news that Tristan fathered a child with another woman.

Khloe’s new photos show a shift in her demeanor, as she was recently seen looking stoic while watching her daughter True, 3, play in the park.

True smiled and danced around her mother with a friend, who was later identified as Rob’s daughter Dream, while Khloe kept her head down.

During the basketballer’s love child scandal in 2021, Khloe posted about “very painful moments” in her life.

After cheating on Khloe with the fitness trainer last year, the NBA player, 30, fathered a son with Maralee Nichols.

While Khloe hasn’t commented publicly on her ex’s actions, she did hint at her pain with a series of cryptic quotes on her Instagram Stories last month.

“There will be painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes,” one poster wrote.

These experiences will alter your life.