Khloe Kardashian has been left ‘devastated’ by Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal, as she desired a ‘fairytale life’ with him.

Khloe Kardashian has been left “devastated” by Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal, as she had hoped to have a “fairytale life” with him.

Earlier this month, the NBA star confirmed that he and Maralee Nichols had a son.

Khloe, 37, is still reeling from the news that Tristan, 30, her baby daddy, fathered a child with his mistress Maralee.

On Wednesday, a source told PEOPLE, “Khloe is really struggling with what’s happening with Tristan.”

“This time, he was unfaithful in a way that was far more difficult than the others.

She is devastated because she really wants the relationship to work.”

“She’s leaning heavily on Kris [Jenner],” the source added about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s support system.

Kris, on the other hand, wants Khloe and Tristan to be happy, so she advises her to keep the lines of communication open.”

“[Khloe] was hoping for a fairytale life with him, and she’s heartbroken.”

People around her have never seen her so depressed, and they are grateful she has her mother by her side.”

Tristan confirmed the paternity results in an Instagram Story post after nearly a month of denying he was the father of Maralee’s child.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that Maralee Nichols and I fathered a child,” he wrote.

“I’m fully accountable for my actions.”

“Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son in an amicable manner.”

Tristan continued to apologize to Khloe, writing, “You don’t deserve this.

You are not deserving of the pain and humiliation I have inflicted upon you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.

My actions do not reflect how I feel about you.

“Regardless of what you think, I have the utmost respect and love for you.

Again, I apologize profusely.”

After months of legal battles, Maralee gave birth to Tristan’s child, a baby boy, on December 1.

The former fitness instructor filed a lawsuit against the Canadian athlete, requesting financial assistance.

Tristan and she allegedly conceived the child on his birthday in March, according to her legal filing.

Initially, the basketball player claimed his relationship with Maralee was just a one-night stand.

He later admitted to meeting up with her for sex in legal documents.

At the time of his affair, Khloe and Tristan, who have a three-year-old daughter True together, were dating exclusively.

