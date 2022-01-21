Khloe Kardashian is accused of ‘blackfishing’ by Wendy Williams Show hosts, who claim she is attempting to look ‘African American.’

The hosts of Wendy Williams’ show accuse Khloe Kardashian of ‘blackfishing,’ claiming she is attempting to appear ‘African American.’

After comparing Khloe Kardashian’s old photos to more recent ones, WENDY Williams’ show hosts Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell accused her of “blackfishing.”

Before the WWS front-runner took a leave due to medical issues, fans claimed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was “transforming” into Wendy.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the guest hosts slammed Khloe, 37, for changing her appearance and attempting to appear “African American.”

Finesse told the audience to “look at Khloe” while talking about the reality star’s previous relationships with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.

He smirked and said, “Look at that beautiful African American woman right there.”

“Talk about a ten-year challenge, do we have an old photo of Khloe?” he continued, as a photo from her early days of fame appeared on the screen.

“Now look at that!” he exclaimed, eliciting a round of applause from the audience.

“Look at Linda Ronstadt on the left, and Rihanna on the right,” the fill-in host continued.

“That’s the best ten-year challenge,” Finesse went on to say.

Khloe has been accused of cultural appropriation before; in September, fans chastised her for “transforming into Wendy Williams” herself.

Shein’s 100k challenge chose the mother of one as its face, and she appeared in several promotional videos for the fashion brand on YouTube.

The reality star began episode one of the design competition series with a few solo shots as she posed for the camera.

The TV personality, wearing an orange and yellow tie-dye top and thick-rimmed glasses, gave a serious look as she was introduced as an “entrepreneur.”

Fans, on the other hand, were taken aback when they saw the video and rushed to the comments section to compare her to TV show host Wendy Williams.

“Khloe on the thumbnail is slowly transforming into Wendy Williams,” one person wrote, with over 1,300 others agreeing.

“This video proved that Khloe edits her photos to death.

“At first, I had no idea who the woman in the thumbnail was,” another admitted.

“I remember someone saying, ‘You’re not ugly,'” a third wrote vehemently.

If Chloe is the model for purchasing “Beauty,” thank God I’m poor.”

“I’m not trying to be rude, but Khloe’s face is unrecognizable,” one admitted, while another agreed: “I didn’t even know that was Khloe, damn she looks different.”

Wendy Williams has been off the air for months as her health continues to deteriorate under medical treatment.

The Sun broke the news earlier this week that the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.