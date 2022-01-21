Khloe Kardashian is stoic as she walks out of a salon, despite the fact that she is still ‘devastated’ by Tristan Thompson’s love child confession.

KHLOE Kardashian kept a straight face as she walked out of a skincare clinic on Thursday, despite the fact that she is still dealing with Tristan’s cheating and love child scandal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had hoped for a “fairytale life” with the NBA player, but has been dealing with the reality of their relationship.

Khloe, 37, was seen laying low after a two-hour visit to the Epione skincare clinic in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

As she walked from the salon to her car and driver, the reality star maintained a solemn expression.

As she finished her appointment, the TV personality wore a tight black long-sleeved crop top, black leggings, and her hair in a bun.

After receiving some sort of treatment at the center, Khloe chose to go makeup-free.

Her self-care outing came after reports that she is still “devastated” over her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 30, fathering a child last month.

“Khloe is really struggling with what’s going on with Tristan,” an inside source told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

“This time, he was unfaithful in a way that was far more difficult than the others.

She is devastated because she really wants the relationship to work,” they said.

“She’s leaning heavily on Kris [Jenner],” the source continued, adding that Khloe has found comfort in her support system.

“However, Kris wants Khloe and Tristan to be happy, so she advises Khloe to keep the lines of communication open.”

“[Khloe] was upset because she wanted the fairytale life with him.

People who know her say they’ve never seen her so depressed, and they’re grateful she has her mother by her side.”

Tristan confirmed his paternity results in an Instagram Story post earlier this month after nearly a month of denying he was the father of fitness model Maralee Nichol’s son.

“Today, paternity tests revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote.

“I accept full responsibility for everything I’ve done.”

I am looking forward to raising our son together now that paternity has been established.”

“Khloe. you don’t deserve this,” Tristan wrote to his ex.

You are not deserving of the pain and humiliation I have inflicted upon you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.

My actions do not reflect how I feel about you.

“Regardless of what you think, I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies once again.”

On December 1st, Maralee gave birth to Tristan’s son…

