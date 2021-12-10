Khloe Kardashian Is Supposedly Making a Decision About Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is said to be deciding on her relationship with Tristan Thompson’s future.

Following reports of another cheating scandal involving the NBA player becoming a father for the third time, fans speculated that Khloe Kardashian was finally over her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson.

After a woman named Maralee Nichols recently filed paperwork in an LA courtroom alleging Thompson is the father of her child, a source tells People Magazine that Kardashian “is moving on” from Thompson.

According to Nichols, the two had a five-month sexual relationship that resulted in her pregnancy.

She claims she had the baby in March 2021, a few months before Thompson and Kardashian’s third divorce.

“Tristan and Khloé have been separated for a while, and things between them are fine,” the source continued.

True, their 3-year-old daughter, is said to be the former couple’s “main focus.”

Thompson and his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig have a 4-year-old son named Prince.

Thompson was accused of abandoning Craig in the final months of her pregnancy in order to start a relationship with him.

Thompson is accused by Nichols of attempting to buy her silence about the pregnancy.

Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) shared a post on Instagram.

Another source previously told People that Kardashian “knows about the baby,” and that she and Thompson were “very much an item” when Nichols became pregnant.

Kardashian ended her relationship with Thompson in July after a social media influencer claimed she had been with Thompson as well.

Kardashian’s friends are said to have urged her “over and over again” not to return to Thompson this time.

Kardashian is said to have always given in “because she always believed he would change” and wanted to keep her family together.

Thompson’s first cheating scandal was when he kissed Jordyn Woods at a late-night house party just weeks before Kardashian was due to give birth.

Woods is a former BFF of Kylie Jenner, Kardashian’s younger sister.

After video footage of Thompson kissing two women in a club went public, Kardashian took Thompson back but split with him before True’s first birthday.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, when Thompson began quarantining her and True, they rekindled their relationship.

Thompson and Nichols recently asked a judge to prevent them from discussing their case in public.

Nichols gave birth to the baby last week, according to reports.

