Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday

It’s her day to shine!

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her 41st birthday on Saturday. It’s unclear what the Aries queen has planned for her special day, especially considering the Coronavirus pandemic has people social distancing.

However, that doesn’t mean the reality TV personality can’t celebrate her birthday with a bang. In fact, it’s already off to a great start! Her closest friends and family members have shown her so much love on social media.

“Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that,” Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram, alongside a collage of pics of the birthday girl.

“You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life,” the Good American founder continued. “I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought alone breaks my heart. Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of.”

Khloe gushed over Kourtney even more, after expressing that her “life would be boring” without her older sis.

“Honestly, without you my life would be boring, not as full and my life would always feel as if something was missing,” the fashion mogul said.

Adding, “Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!”

Kourtney responded, “Forever and Always, Suzanne.”

Kris Jenner also gave a birthday shout out to her first baby girl.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Kourtney!!!! I love your amazing zest for life and the way you love your kids and all of us around you… thank you for teaching us to slow down and smell the roses..,” the famous momager shared, alongside throwback pics of the Poosh founder.

She added, “You are an amazing daughter, sister, friend, and mommy and I’m so blessed and grateful God chose me to be your Mom. I love you so much my gorgeous girl… mommy.”

Kourt’s BFF, Sarah Howard, also showed her love on the ‘Gram.

“Happy birthday @kourtneykardash – love you so much and so grateful for our friendship. Wishing you a year of health, happiness, love, & magic,” she wrote. “I know you will @poosh yourself to live your best life yet! (had to add that poosh shoutout in there).”

It’s only a matter of time before the birthday girl shares her big plans for the day.

In the meantime, we’ll look back at her cutest family moments over the years.