Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a plunging nude bodysuit as she expresses her ’embarrassment’ over Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal.

The NBA player, 30, is currently battling Maralee Nichols in court over paternity and child support.

Khloe, 37, posted an ad for a supplement on her Instagram Story, with her cleavage on full display.

As she promoted the product, the E! alumna gave the camera a sultry look.

So far, she has remained silent about the scandal involving her baby daddy.

Khloe has been posting promotional content and glimpses into her life on Instagram as usual.

In the midst of the drama, she was recently seen in an ad for a migraine medicine.

Tristan claimed his alleged baby mama, Maralee, had a “medical reason” for inducing labor earlier this month: a sexually transmitted disease.

Maralee, a personal trainer in Los Angeles, retaliated against claims that she has herpes.

“I was induced on November 29, 2021 because I had a placenta abnormality,” she explained.

“I never would have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,” Maralee continued, adding that she believed he was “single and co-parenting.”

Meanwhile, The Sun exclusively reported that Khloe is “disturbed” that her ex-boyfriend “would endanger her health.”

“More than anything, Khloe is disturbed by Tristan’s claim that he didn’t know the other woman well, but knew her well enough to be with her unprotected,” an insider said.

“As the reality of what had happened dawned on her, she was the most shaken because he could have jeopardized her health.”

“Thankfully, Khloe and Tristan are both in good health, but his constant stepping out has made her realize how dangerous it is to be with him when they reunite.”

“There are no options.

For the last time, she’s been duped, and she won’t let anyone jeopardize her happiness or health.”

“Tristan told me he wasn’t having a sexual relationship with anyone else; it wasn’t casual sex, and we didn’t have any sort of arrangement,” Maralee says.

“Tristan and I talked on the phone every day.”

We’d see each other once or twice a month.

He invited me to celebrate his birthday, Christmas, and New Year’s with him.”

“I gave birth on December 1, 2021,” she continued.

Rather than focusing on the negative, I’ve decided to embrace my role as a mother and do the best I can for my son.”

In court documents, Tristan claimed that his relationship with Maralee was nothing more than a string of hookups.

