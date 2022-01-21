Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a tiny silver top as she marks a major milestone following the birth of her love child with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a tiny silver top as she celebrates a major milestone following the birth of her love child with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe, 37, recently celebrated her recent increase in Instagram followers.

Khloe, 37, recently celebrated her recent increase in Instagram followers.

According to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, she has “215 million” followers.

In a series of sexy photos, the reality star glammed herself up.

Her cleavage was teased by a steamy silver V-necked top.

Khloe smiled at the camera as she brushed her blonde hair back with one hand.

Around her neck, the E! star wore heart-shaped jewelry.

True, their three-year-old daughter, is shared by Tristan, 30, and Khloe.

Tristan’s third child, a baby boy, was born to Maralee Nichols, 31, in December 2021, after the two had been fighting in court.

In a lengthy Instagram post at the start of January, the Sacramento Kings player revealed that he and Maralee have a son.

Tristan revealed the shocking news on his Instagram account, confessing:

“I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, according to paternity test results released today.”

“I accept full responsibility for my actions,” he continued.

I was looking forward to raising our son together now that paternity had been established.

“I apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

He apologized to Khloe in the following Story and said, “You don’t deserve this.”

You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.”

My actions have certainly not reflected how I feel about you.”

“Regardless of what you may think,” he concluded, “I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“I’m so sorry once more.”

He and his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig have a five-year-old son, Prince, for whom he currently pays child support.

Khloe recently resurfaced a clip in which she refers to Kourtney’s staff as “servants.”

The audio captured her harsh words as she complained about her sibling’s demands in the video, which was shared by the Khloe Kardashian fan page, khloekvideo.

“Does she just have servants do everything for her? I can’t handle this!” the TV star raged.

Khloe kept ranting as she walked away from the camera with her back to it.

“What a f***ing loser,” she continued.

And I’m the biggest loser because I’m doing it myself.”

After that, Khloe gave an…

