Khloe Kardashian looks unrecognizable in a photo shoot with Cosmo UK, admitting she can’t ‘drown out the noise’ from trolls.

In her photoshoot with Cosmo UK, KHLOE Kardashian looked unrecognizable.

The 37-year-old admitted in the accompanying interview that she “can’t drown out the noise” from trolls.

Khloe looked stunning in a series of photos by Dennis Leupold that appeared in Cosmopolitan UK’s December 2021January 2022 issue.

Beginning November 23, the issue will be on sale.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star modeled a variety of looks with her blond hair straight and down.

Khloe wore a white crop top and patchwork jeans on the cover, keeping it casual.

In other photos, the mother of one can be seen wearing a tight cream dress with a denim jacket, as well as light wash jeans and a tank top.

In an interview with Cosmo UK, Khloe opened up about a variety of topics, including how she handles her haters.

“I have my days,” the KUWTK star admitted to the outlet.

“There are times when I’m like, ‘I don’t give a damn about anything,'” she says.

“I have this amazing ability to block out everything.”

“Then there are times when I’m struggling and can’t block out the noise, and I get frustrated with myself for not being able to do so.”

“It’s a never-ending cycle.”

“Every day must be taken as it comes,” she added.

“There are definitely times when we’re like, ‘Just get these cameras out of our faces!'” says one participant.

Khloe addressed her fans who have become overly familiar with her as a result of her openness on her family’s show and on social media, saying, “I’m such a people person.”

“When someone calls me Khloe or Koko [her nicknames], I’m like, ‘Heyyy!’ I have to remind myself that I don’t know this person; they just watched the show.”

“People would come up to me and give me sex advice because I was trying for a baby for so long when I was married [to basketball player Lamar Odom], people would come up to me and give me sex advice because I was trying for a baby for so long,” she revealed.

“I understand they were trying to help, but I’m not interested in discussing sexual positions with a stranger.”

Khloe and Lamar, both 42, married in 2009 and divorced the following year.

During the interview, Khloe also praised her 41-year-old sister Kim Kardashian for being the person she turns to when she is in trouble.

“She’s the crisis PR helper,” Khloe said.

She’s a sad case.

“She’s very calm, and now that she’s learned all this legal jargon, she’ll say things that reassure you – I have no idea what they mean.”

“Talk to her if there’s any kind of drama…

