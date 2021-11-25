Khloe Kardashian poses in a bikini top with dark hair for the first time since going blond in recent photos.

Khloe Kardashian poses in a bikini top after going blond in recent photos, and she looks unrecognizable with her dark hair.

With her long dark hair, KHLOE Kardashian looked unrecognizable as she posed in a tiny bikini top and jeans.

In recent photos, the 37-year-old KUWTK star has been flaunting bleach-blond hair and light eyes.

However, Khloe returned to her brunette roots while posing in a seductive photo for a Good American ad.

The mother-of-one posed in a tiny nude bikini top and matching bottoms with her dark hair styled in long waves.

A chunky chain necklace and diamond earrings complemented the reality star’s revealing ensemble.

“Shop my Black Friday sale picks,” she captioned the sultry photo on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

It comes just days after Khloe opened up about the pressures of celebrity in a cover shoot for Cosmo UK.

Khloe looked stunning in a series of photos shot by Dennis Leupold that appeared in Cosmopolitan UK’s December 2021January 2022 issue.

The reality star modeled a variety of looks with her blond hair straight and down.

Khloe has bravely changed her look over the last few years, but she hasn’t been so brave in the face of internet bullies.

In an interview with Cosmo UK, the founder of Good American opened up about a variety of topics, including how she handles her critics.

“I have my days,” she told the publication.

There are times when I’m like, ‘I don’t give a damn about anything.’ I have this amazing ability to block out everything.

“Then there are times when I’m struggling and can’t block out the noise, and I get frustrated with myself for not being able to do so.”

“It’s a never-ending cycle.”

“You have to take each day as it comes,” she continued.

“There are definitely times when we’re like, ‘Just get these cameras out of our faces!'” says one participant.

Khloe has faced months of backlash for her changing appearance, with many fans accusing her of using plastic surgery and photoshop in her social media posts.

