Khloe Kardashian Responds to Claims She Dissed Halle Berry in Public at the People’s Choice Awards

As the Oscar-winning actress accepted the People’s Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards Tuesday night, Khloé Kardashian shot down claims that she was slamming Halle Berry.

Kardashian made her first public appearance Tuesday after news broke that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had a baby with another woman while they were dating. She accepted the Best Reality Show award alongside sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner.

So, after a Twitter user claimed that Kardashian gave Berry an “‘I don’t care’ sorta look” while accepting her award, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made sure to correct the record.

“That was a disappointing expression on my face.”

“Halle Berry is such a force,” the co-founder of Good American said.

“Absolutely gorgeous and incredibly talented.”

“Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now,” she continued, seemingly in reference to the drama with Thompson.

Please don’t read anything into this.

“Love you Khloé sorry you had to read such nasty tweets I hope you had a wonderful night congrats on winning tonight,” another fan wrote in response to Kardashian’s response, and the reality star responded, “I love you, thank you for always being so sweet.”

On a positive note, I’m going to log off Twitter.

Muah, that was your sweet and genuine tweet.”

Maralee Nichols is suing the Sacramento Kings player for child support, alleging that he fathered her newborn son after the two hooked up in March, while he was still dating Kardashian.

Thompson admitted to having sex with Nichols several times in court records obtained by TMZ, and the personal trainer presented a series of alleged text messages from Thompson that she claimed were sent to her after her lawyer urged the court to summon him for a deposition in August.

“My feelings haven’t changed in the slightest.

I’m not going to be involved in any way.

By the way, if you believe that having this baby will make you money, you are mistaken.

“It’s completely incorrect,” the athlete is said to have written.

“As you are aware, I am retiring at the end of this season.”

So, in terms of financial assistance, it will be whatever is required on a monthly basis for someone who is unemployed.

All you’ll have is a baby with a father who is completely uninvolved in the child’s life and a few hundred dollars…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Claims She Publicly Shaded Halle Berry at People’s Choice Awards