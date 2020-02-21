Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her and True Thompson’s Adorable Morning Routine

Dance, dance, dance!

Khloe Kardashian is sharing her and daughter True Thompson‘s super sweet morning routine. On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram to post an adorable video of her and her 1-year-old daughter dancing together. In fact, the mother-daughter duo dances together every morning, and always to the same song, Justin Timberlake‘s hit, “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

“Recently this has been our morning routine,” Khloe captioned the cute post. “Same song can’t stop the feeling by Justin Timberlake Same dance partners.”

In the video, Khloe, dressed in her workout attire, can be heard encouraging True to dance.

“Go, Tutu, go!” Khloe says to her daughter, who she shares with ex-beau Tristan Thompson.

Mom and daughter can also be seen dancing with True’s dolls in the video.

“the best,” Khloe’s sister, Kylie Jenner, commented on the dancing video.

“So cute!!” Kardashian pal Paris Hilton told Khloe in the comments, adding heart eye emojis.

Though it’s hard to believe, Khloe and Tristan’s daughter is almost 2! That’s right, True will be celebrating her birthday on April 12, which is under two months away.

After a few years of ups and downs in her personal life, Khloe recently shared that she’s welcoming 2020 with “all of my heart!”

“2019, I’m happily saying goodbye,” the Good American mogul wrote on New Year’s Eve. “They tell you that you shouldn’t look back but I’m going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It’s OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame.”

“We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect,” she continued. “Remember that God has and always will have your back. Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily.”

Khloe told her fans to “remind yourself how incredible your life is.”

“I am choosing to only take with me the happiest of times!” Khloe shared. “True you are my entire heart! My happy place! My Forever and always! I love you.”

“I pray you leave everything that does not serve you purpose, happiness, peace, love and health back in 2019,” she concluded. “2020 I welcome you with all of my heart!!”