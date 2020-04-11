Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her “Fun” and “Different” Plans to Celebrate True Thompson’s 2nd Birthday

Khloe Kardashian is pulling out all the stops to ensure daughter True Thompson has a memorable and fun second birthday.

Though she isn’t able to celebrate True’s birthday with family and friends as one typically would, the mom is making the most of the occasion, which happens to land on Easter Sunday. On Instagram Live she told Good American cofounder Emma Grede they’re going all out for the holiday and birthday by having an Easter egg hunt, dyeing eggs and doing all the other activities associated with the day. “She’s never had like an Easter egg hunt because she’s always been too young, so I’m going to do fun things that’s engaging and different for her,” the 35-year-old shared.

She added that she’s trying to do thing True’s “not used to” so it still feels like a special occasion, even though the rest of the Kardashian family can’t be there.

“It will be really fun for her,” the mom predicted.

Last year, Khloe and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson threw a huge bash for True’s first birthday, complete with ice pops, cotton candy and other essential treats.

While this year’s party won’t be nearly the size of the last, the most important thing is both of her parents will be present for the festivities. A source previously shared that Tristan continues to visit both Khloe and True at their home in Calabasas, something he has the ability to do since the NBA postponing this season for the foreseeable future. “It’s been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True. There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe’s house and stays in contact with them when he’s not,” the insider shared.

Not to say that True won’t get the big bash she deserves. Khloe assures, “I love to throw a good party, but it’s going to give me an excuse to throw parties after [the shelter in place order] cause it’s True’s birthday then it’s Kourtney‘s this month.”

For now, she will have to settle on cake, presents and her parents—what more could a 2-year-old want?