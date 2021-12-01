Khloé Kardashian Says She’s “Very Militant” When It Comes To Parenting Her Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Being ‘Very Militant’ When It Comes To Parenting Her Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her daughter True in 2018.

Since then, the reality TV star has settled into her new role and has begun to share some of the lessons she’s learned along the way.

Khloé recently discussed her parenting style in comparison to her sisters’, admitting that she can be “very militant” with True.

Despite the fact that they grew up in the same family, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters take different approaches to parenting as adults.

Many fans believe that Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest sister, is very relaxed with her three children.

Some observers believe she has difficulty disciplining her children, particularly after reports of her 6-year-old daughter, Penelope, scratching a nanny.

Kourtney has responded to the criticism by saying on Twitter that she does punish her children, though not in the traditional sense of spanking.

Meanwhile, some fans think Kim Kardashian is the strictest of her siblings’ parents.

In a 2019 episode of The Real, she revealed that she and her four children are selective about what they give their children.

Kim even admitted that she removed the TVs from their children’s rooms and the makeup from her eldest daughter’s room at the time.

True, Khloé Kardashian has revealed one thing she does not do around her daughter on a daily basis.

Khloé recently revealed that as a parent, she can be “very militant.”

The Good American founder revealed in her “Mom Confessions” video for The Ellen Show that she loves schedules and makes sure True follows them.

“I’m very strict,” Khloé explained.

“I’m on a schedule.”

I’m very strict with True when it comes to her upbringing.

A schedule, I believe, saves everything.”

“Not all of my siblings are alike,” she went on to say.

I’m not going to tell you which ones.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK in November, Khloé opened up about her passion for scheduling.

“I try to attend every gymnastics class with her, and I plan my activities around her schedule – I live and die by a schedule!” she explained.

“Everything is accounted for every day, which gives me peace because there are rarely any surprises.”

“I definitely get that from my mother, who has always been very regimented.”

Fans are concerned about how Khloé Kardashian will assist her daughter with this one major issue.

Khloé’s

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Mom Confessions” width=”500″ height=”281″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]

Beauty Secrets

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]