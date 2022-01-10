Khloe Kardashian shares a sweet new photo of True, 3, but the ‘bizarre’ detail in the background has everyone’s attention.

Khloe Kardashian shares a sweet new photo of True, 3, but the ‘bizarre’ detail in the background distracts everyone.

Everyone is distracted by a “bizarre” detail in the background in KHLOE Kardashian’s new photo of three-year-old daughter True.

Something odd was noticed in the 37-year-old’s most recent photo, according to her fans.

On Sunday, Khloe posted several photos of True snuggling with the family’s adorable new cat on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star simply added a white heart emoji to the photo.

While many of Khloe’s Instagram followers praised True’s “cuteness,” others couldn’t help but notice a strange object in the photo’s background.

One person wrote, “It’s the Khloe pillow in the background for me,” referring to a pillow that looked like the reality star.

“Wtf is in the background?” wrote another person, who was perplexed by the pillow.

One fan described the pillow as “funny,” while another described it as “bizarre.”

Others wondered if the kitten was a gift from True’s father, Tristan Thompson, who was recently embroiled in a scandal after it was revealed he fathered a love child.

In December, Tristan, 30, and mistress Maralee Nichols welcomed their third child.

The NBA player announced the results of his much-anticipated paternity test earlier this month, publicly begging Khloe to forgive him.

“Today, paternity tests results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Tristan wrote on Instagram.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions,” he continued in his story.

I looked forward to raising our son together now that paternity had been established.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.

In a separate Instagram Story slide, he then focused solely on his ex-girlfriend.

“You don’t deserve this, Khloe,” she says.

You don’t deserve the anguish and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.”

My actions have certainly not reflected how I feel about you.

“Regardless of what you think, I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Once again, I am incredibly sorry,” he said as he ended his tearful apology.

When Tristan’s third child with Khloe was conceived, he was in a relationship with the KUWTK alum.

With ex Jordan Craig, he has a five-year-old son named Prince.

Tristan will most likely be required to pay up to (dollar)40,000 per month in child support, according to reports released last week.

Following Tristan and Maralee’s legal battle, New…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.