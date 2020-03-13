Khloe Kardashian Shows Her Mood for 2020 With Photo of True Thompson

True Thompson truly gets it.

On Friday, the adorable toddler channeled a major 2020 mood in a sweet picture captured by her mom Khloe Kardashian. Sitting comfortable on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s luxurious couch, the 23-month-old fashionista can be seen wearing a pair of circular sunglasses, which appear to have fallen off during her photoshoot.

“How I feel about 2020,” Khloe captioned the picture. Proving that she’s just as stylish as her famous mama, True paired her sunnies with a ruffled floral dress, pink patent Dr. Martens booties, high socks and a gold chain necklace.

Khloe and True aren’t the only stars that are over 2020. On Thursday, LeBron James tweeted that we should “cancel” 2020 after news broke that the NBA canceled that night’s game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder over coronavirus concerns. “Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc,” he wrote. “What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it’s been a rough three months. God bless and stay safe.”

Even in light of current events, there’s no doubt that Khloe and True have had their share of fun in recent months. After celebrating the holidays with the rest of the Kardashian family at Kris Jenner‘s lavish Christmas Eve party, the mother-daughter duo rang in cousin Chicago West‘s 2nd birthday together at her magical Minnie Mouse-themed party.

Then, they celebrated the launch of Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection, which was done in collaboration with her daughter Stormi Webster. Next on their calendar was the 2-year-old’s Stormi World birthday party, where True and her cousins got to snack on yummy treats, play carnival games and enjoy amusement park rides.

For Khloe, she threw her bestie Malika Haqq a teddy bear-themed baby shower ahead of her baby boy’s arrival. In recent months, the Revenge Body star has been there for the first-time mom as her due date gets closer and closer. “[Khloe] has promised Malika she will help out and be there for her every step of the way,” an insider told E! News. “Malika was there for Khloe throughout her pregnancy and now Khloe can’t wait to be there in the same way.”

The source added, “Khloe knows she can give Malika advice on everything about pregnancy, newborns and having a baby. She wants to do everything with her because it’s all so fresh. She is excited for True to have another friend in the crew and for Malika to experience motherhood. She knows she will be an amazing mom.”