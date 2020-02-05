Khloé Kardashian Urges Fans to Love Harder and “Dream Deeper” After Kobe Bryant’s Death

Following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Gianna “GiGi” Bryant and the seven other people lost in the fatal helicopter crash on Sunday morning, Khloe Kardashian is reminding her fans to express the love they have for people.

The athlete’s death was a shocking reminder that life is short and unpredictable, and Kardashian took to Twitter to speak to her fanbase about that. In a series of touching tweets on Monday, the reality star expressed her sorrow over the sudden loss of the former Lakers player, his daughter and the other passengers.

“Tomorrow isn’t promised to us,” she wrote. “So live as if today is your last day on earth. Love like you’ve never loved before. Dream deeper than you’ve ever imagined you could dream. Experience all that your heart desires. If tomorrow you wake and everything still remains, REPEAT.”

“May our Heavenly Father cover everyone who’s hurting with his healing hands!” she said in her second tweet. “My heart breaks for everyone who is in pain. What a tragedy.”

In her last tweet about Bryant, Kardashian urged her fans to live life in the present.

“I love you all!” she said. “I’ll never be ‘too cool’ to tell anyone I love them. I’ve always thought letting people know what they mean to you is the coolest. I love you guys.

Finally, she said, “life is fragile! Stay in the moment- present.”

Sister Kim Kardashian retweeted her first and second tweets.

When Kardashian first heard the news of the basketball player’s death on Sunday, she tweeted, “This can’t be real. there’s no way!!! My heart hurts.”

She followed that up by saying, “Please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking.”

Kardashian is one of a litany of celebrities who publicly reacted to the 41-year-old’s tragic death. Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner all posted social media tributes. The various late-night hosts—Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, James Cordenand Conan O’Brien—all dedicated parts of their opening monologues to the star, as did Ellen DeGeneres on her afternoon talk show.

And of course, the tragic accident occurred the morning of the 2020 Grammys, prompting the night’s attendees to speak about the heartbreaking news on the red carpet and during the award show. Grammys host Alicia Keyshonored Bryant in her opening remarks, and Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. had the audience hold a moment of silence at the beginning of the show earlier that day, which was not broadcast live.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.