Khloe Kardashian wears a tight leather dress and thigh-high boots to the afterparty of the shooting that left three people injured.

KHLOE Kardashian wore a tight leather dress and thigh-high boots to a star-studded afterparty following the shooting that left three people injured.

Khloe, 37, was spotted outside in Los Angeles wearing a seductive ensemble.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a black leathery trenchcoat over her sexy wardrobe while marching up the streets in her boots.

Her blonde hair was tied in a ponytail at the crown of her head.

She also wore a face mask that matched the rest of her outfit to conceal her chin.

Her fingernails had been painted white and filed down to a razor’s edge.

When Kourtney left an A-list party at The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge in West Hollywood, the camera snapped away.

On the night of Friday, February 12th, Kourtney was on the guest list for Justin Bieber’s after-party.

Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kourtney’s younger sister Kendall Jenner were among the guests.

The Sun has not confirmed whether these individuals were present or nearby when the shooting occurred.

Gunshots were heard near Bieber’s party at The Nice Guy, according to TMZ.

A fight broke out outside around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

NBC News confirmed that rapper Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was hurt in the shooting.

Two other victims, a 19-year-old and a 60-year-old, are expected to recover from their gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by paramedics, and police later discovered that two more victims had self-transported to local hospitals.

All are listed as stable, according to police.

The shoot took place just hours after Bieber’s performance at the Pacific Design Center in WeHo.

The Sun has reached out to Kodak and Justin for comment.

This isn’t the first time the KUWTK star has been spotted in L.A.

Over her tight catsuit, the TV personality wore a fur coat and walked out in heels.

Before getting into her car, she wore sunglasses and smiled.

Fans took to Instagram’s comments section to express their displeasure with Khloe’s new look.

“I think she looks a little too skinny now,” one critic said.

“It appears that her low self-esteem is causing her body dystrophic disorder because she’s disappearing,” another critic speculated.

“The weight loss is…,” said a third critic.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.