Khloe Kardashian’s fans are praising her for ‘throwing shade’ at Tristan Thompson in an old video, accusing him of ‘liking other women.’

Fans of Khloe Kardashian praised her for “throwing shade” at Tristan Thompson and accusing him of “liking other women” in an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

TikTok has resurfaced with a short clip of Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30.

The KUWTK alum made up her “new best friend” while she was quarantined due to the pandemic, when they were “exclusively” dating at the time.

The reality TV star needed “someone to keep me company” because she was lonely and bored.

Quaran-Tina wore plastic red glasses and was a white toilet seat cushion.

“I know how much you like other women,” Khloe said while on the phone with the NBA player, introducing Quaran-Tina.

“Badabum,” she says.

“Savage,” reads the caption.

Tristan’s third child, a baby boy, was born on December 1st, 2021, to Maralee Nichols, 31, after the two had been fighting in court.

True, Tristan and Khloe’s three-year-old daughter, is the couple’s only child.

As they watched the E! star throw shade at her partner, KUWTK fans were ecstatic in the comments section.

“As she should!” said one KUWTK fan.

“She never forgets,” another KUWTK fan added.

“The shade,” a third KUWTK fan wrote.

“I adore it!”

“Hit ’em all, Koko,” a fourth person said.

Each and every shot.

He had earned it.”

“The way I gasped when she said that,” one commentator mentioned.

The Sacramento Kings player revealed he is the father of a baby boy with his trainer, Maralee Nichols, 31, in a lengthy Instagram post at the beginning of January.

“Today, the paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Tristan confessed over social media.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” he continued.

I was looking forward to raising our son in a peaceful manner now that paternity had been established.

“I apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

“You don’t deserve this,” he said in a separate Instagram Story to Khloe.

You are not deserving of the pain and humiliation I have inflicted upon you.

“You don’t deserve the treatment I’ve given you over the years.”

My actions do not reflect how I feel about you.”

“Regardless of what you may think,” he concluded, “I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies once more.”

He also has a five-year-old son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, for whom he pays child support.

Maralee recently shared a rare…

