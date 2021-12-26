Khloé Kardashian’s recent Instagram story has gotten her a lot of backlash from fans.

Khloé Kardashian used to be one of the public’s favorite Kardashian-Jenner family members, known for her love of wrestling, friendly jabs, and outlandish sense of humour.

Fans, on the other hand, are mocking Kardashian these days because of her tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Thompson has remained silent about his relationship with Kardashian, despite being embroiled in yet another cheating scandal.

But, in recent days, the reality star has been posting to Instagram, and one post in particular has gotten fans talking, mocking Kardashian’s habit of posting inspirational quotes.

Fans aren’t letting Kardashian get away with posting inspirational quotes to her social media pages.

In a recent Reddit thread, fans criticized Kardashian for a recent Instagram post that included an inspirational quote that read, in part, “If someone doesn’t see your light, don’t worry.”

Good people, like moths, are drawn to flame and light, and they will respond.”

“I can’t believe no one in that family has sat her down and told her how embarrassing this is for her life and soul,” one Reddit user wrote.

It makes me cringe.”

“I roll my eyes at these quotes not only because of the hypocrisy, but also because they all say the same thing: ‘be yourself, be kind, live life your way without hurting others.’ Why do you need constant reminders of these common sense things?” one person commented.

“This reads like she’s encouraging people to be a doormat like herself,” one fan said, slamming Kardashian’s personality.

Most Reddit users believe Kardashian’s recent Instagram post has more to do with Thompson’s situation than with herself.

Thompson had a baby with Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols, according to reports from early December.

Thompson has admitted to being intimate with Nichols in early 2021, when he was allegedly…

