Khloe Kardashian’s “Saucy” New Photo Leaves Tristan Thompson Drooling

Tristan Thompson can’t stop commenting on Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram posts.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player kept up his social media streak after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself sporting a two-piece “Active Intimates” set from her Good American line on Monday.

“Blink and it will be summer,” she captioned the snapshot. “Stay ready so you never have to get ready.”

After seeing the post, the athlete left her a little message.

“Saucy,” he wrote in the comments section along with a series of emojis, including a drooling one and a heart-eyes one.

This wasn’t the first time Tristan had reacted to one of Khloe’s posts. Just yesterday, the basketball player posted two heart-eye emojis underneath Khloe’s selfie. He also praised the reality star in a tribute for her 35th birthday and wrote “perfection” underneath a sexy snap back in November.

It’s been a little over a year since Khloe and Tristan called it quits following his cheating scandals. However, they continue to co-parent their 1-year-old daughter True Thompson.

From celebrating their baby girl’s birthday together to coming together for the holidays, they continue to put their little one first.

“He’s True’s daddy—she deserves to have a loving and awesome father,” Khloe tweeted back in December after noting they are “co-parenting so well right now.” “Tristan is amazing to her. She deserves that. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself & the energy that I get to my child.”

While a source told E! News in November that “Tristan is always trying to win Khloe back,” the insider also said that Tristan “wants what he can’t have.”

“He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up,” the source said at the time. “Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He’s trying to make up for it. He sends Khloe gifts and flatters her with compliments. She’s in a great place in her life where she’s focused on True and co-parenting with Tristan. She’s not interested in giving him another chance. She is glad they have come to a peaceful place and can be a family with True, but that is all.”