Khloe’s Kardashian’s All-Denim Outfit Will Give You Britney Spears Flashbacks

It’s KoKo, bitch!

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian gave us major outfit envy with her denim-on-denim look from her denim brand Good American.

Donning a square-neck corseted denim crop top and a pair of perfectly-fitting low-rise jeans, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed for a series of sultry snaps to show off her outfit of the day. “Denim Doll,” she captioned the post. Is it just us, or is anyone else getting flashbacks to Britney Spears‘ now-iconic all-denim ensemble from the 2001 American Music Awards?

Tying it all together with a tight ponytail, she also paired the matching medium wash look with a long boxy denim jacket. As for her accessories, Khloe rocked her signature over signature oversized silver hoops to give the look more flare. Always a fan of long nails, she added a pop of color with her neon yellow manicure.

Still feeling her outfit, True Thompson‘s mom shared some more #OOTD content in her Stories. This time around, she sported some vintage aviator sunglasses, which matched her outfit perfectly with their blue-hued lenses.

When she’s not sharing adorable pictures of baby True or documenting her workouts and serving as our fitness inspiration, Khloe loves to give her Good American jeans some love on the ‘Gram. Most recently, she posted a paparazzi picture of herself wearing a pair of high-waisted distressed jeans from the brand, which she paired with a cropped pink button-up blouse and matching pink pumps.

In another post, she debuted the size-inclusive brand’s new venture into intimates with a steamy photo of herself modeling Good American’s new Scoop Bralette and Thong set, showing off her toned physique in the process.

Speaking to E! News around the brand’s launch in 2017, Khloe’s business partner Emma Grede shared that Good American’s focus will always be on providing stylish options for a variety of body types and shapes. “I’ve found it’s so hard to find a pair of jeans that fits my butt but doesn’t gap at the waistband,” she said. “That’s why we created Good American, to properly fit the female form, which isn’t typically straight up and down.”