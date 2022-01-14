Kiefer Sutherland discusses how a previous jail stint influenced a song on his new album Bloor Street.

When Kiefer Sutherland’s most recent album, Reckless andamp; Me, debuted at No. 9 in 2019, he felt he’d finally broken free from the “actor turned musician” stereotypes and responded to critics who dismissed his music as a vanity project.

Sutherland — best known for his role as Jack Bauer in the TV show 24, 24 — felt he’d earned his stripes with a hit album and more than 100 live performances.

At the very least, a dram of whisky.

“Yeah, it was important, and I know it’ll come back to bite me,” he says, “but every now and then you feel like you actually earned a drink.”

That was unquestionably one of those occasions.”

Now, the actor and musician is hoping for more success with his third album, Bloor Street, which he describes as “centered on love and positivity,” combines blues, Americana, and country, and was written primarily during the lockdown.

“Three-quarters of the songs were written during the pandemic,” he estimates.

“It was a chance for me to reflect on how fortunate I’ve been and how grateful I am.”

With these songs, I wanted to share that.”

Sutherland is speaking via video call from his Los Angeles home, where he has been since the outbreak began.

He’s charming, and in his white shirt and tortoiseshell glasses, he appears smart and well-groomed — a far cry from the scruffy hellraiser character he’s often portrayed as.

“It’s been nice to be home after ten years on the road,” he continues.

“I don’t stay in my house for more than two weeks at a time.”

It’s the longest I’ve ever stayed here, and it’s given me plenty of time to reflect and write.

“I realized I’d taken some things for granted and began writing songs I’d never written before.”

“Songs such as So Full Of Love are an expression of gratitude, kindness, and humility.

“I woke up humming that tune, and now I’m singing it in the shower.”

So when I went to dry off at the kitchen island, where I write a lot of songs, half of me laughed, thinking this was the corniest thing I’d ever written.

“I never write songs like this.”

I’m trying to be cool, but these songs of gratitude keep coming out of nowhere.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate in my life, and while I don’t want to minimize the difficulty that so many people have faced as a result of the pandemic, it was a time for me to reflect on how grateful I am on a very personal level.”

Sutherland, who was born in London but raised in Canada, dropped out of high school at the age of 15 to pursue a career in acting…

