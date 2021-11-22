Kieran Culkin on Roman’s Presidential Candidate (Exclusive) in ‘Succession’ Season 3, Episode 6

Season 3, Episode 6 of ‘Succession’: Kieran Culkin on Roman’s Presidential Candidate (Exclusive)

With only three episodes left in Season 3 of Succession, an increasingly overconfident Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) is beginning to make power plays of his own.

And this time, his family’s influence and tumultuous decisions may have an incalculable impact on life outside of Waystar Royco, particularly when it comes to electing the next president of the United States.

And, for the first time, Roman’s game with his siblings, Shiv (Sarah Snook), Connor (Alan Ruck), and Kendall (Jeremy Strong), may have real consequences.

“Roman loves playing the game,” Culkin tells ET in episode 6, while delving into Roman’s political maneuverings.

“But, you know, it’s funny because Roman goes to great lengths to crush his siblings.”

Then, when they’re crushed, he just feels terrible.”

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Succession season 3, episode 6, “What It Takes,” directed by Andrij Parekh and written by Will Tracy.]

After Shiv’s last-minute deal with Stewy Hosseini’s (Arian Moayed) private-equity partners, Sandy Furness (Larry Pine) and his daughter, Sandi (Hope Davis), Waystar Royco is now faced with an even bigger problem: choosing the next president of the United States, after the current one planned to resign after one term and is no longer willing to put up with the Roys’ constant meddling in his administration.

Now that Logan (Brian Cox) is under pressure to pick the Republican Party’s next candidate, the Roy family finds themselves in Virginia, where they attend a conservative political conference to scout potential candidates.

Roman quickly falls for Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk), a far-right, smooth-talking congressman who woos the younger Roy with his “neo-neo-conservative” ideology.

Later, the Roy family gathers to discuss their options: Vice President Dave Boyer (Reed Birney), the safest, if not weakest, bet; Shiv’s choice, Rick Salgado (Yul Vazquez), a modern Reaganite with blue-collar appeal; Roman’s controversial candidate; and Connor, who believes it is his time to take up the mantle and save his father.

While the inner circle debates which candidate is the best, Roman is focused on more than just ensuring Jeryd is chosen.

