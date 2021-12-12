Kieran Culkin, star of ‘Succession,’ teases that things aren’t going so well for Roman.

Things are rapidly intensifying for the Roys as Season 3 of Succession draws to a close.

Roman Roy has been on a high with his father all season, much to his siblings’ dismay.

Roman, according to series star Keiran Culkin, may not get what he wants.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 Episode 8, “Chiantishire,” from Succession.]

The Roy family reunites in the penultimate episode of Succession Season 3 for Lady Caroline Collingwood’s (Harriet Walter) wedding in Toscana, Italy.

Roman is harassing Gerri (J Smith-Cameron) as usual while Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Logan (Brian Cox), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck) work out their problems.

Gerri and Roman have a strange sexual history together.

Gerri quietly asks Roman to stop sending her inappropriate pictures after receiving several from him.

However, Roman appears to be irritated by the request, and he responds by attempting to befriend Gerri’s date in an overzealous manner.

When they return to Waystar, however, things begin to go wrong for Roman.

Roman fails to close the deal with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgrd), and he also sends Logan a photo of his genitals with a message for Gerri.

After speaking with Shiv, Logan chastises him and throws Roman under the bus.

He inquires about Roman’s health before suggesting that Gerri be fired.

Roman gently reminds him that Gerri is not to blame and returns to the boardroom awkwardly.

All season, Roman sneered at his father in the hopes of gaining a powerful position at Waystar.

However, it’s possible that this incident has tainted all of his efforts.

Despite his upward trajectory this season, Culkin hinted in an interview with Collider that Roman might not get what he wanted by the finale.

“I can see him finding his own voice and getting a backbone throughout the season,” the Succession star said.

“Roman is on a long journey this season.

It keeps getting better for him until it just doesn’t work out.”

