Kiernan Shipka Has the Best Response to Fan That Called Her Emma Watson

You’ve got the wrong witch.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipkahad a hilarious reaction to a fan mistaking her for Emma Watson. The moment came when the fan commented on Shipka’s Instagram post that showed her taking a selfie with a 10/10 dog.

“Taking a break from #caos content for DOG CONTENT,” the Mad Men alum wrote in the caption.

And then, came the snafu. As the fan wrote, “So pretty Emma Watson.”

Really taking the opportunity to milk this moment, the 20-year-old actress responded, “thank you. I had an amazing time filming Harry Potter & am really thrilled about all the new projects I’m doing now!”

Her reply has received over 13,000 likes, and rightfully so. It’s a perfect response to the innocent mixup. And in all fairness, with her dark hair, Shipka and Watson do look a bit alike, so this can be added to the long list of celebrity look-alikes.

But Shipka very much plays the platinum blonde-haired Sabrina Spellman and not the curly-haired brunette that was Watson’s beloved Hermione Granger.

Still, they both play/played powerful witches who save the world just about every other day, so the two stars do have a lot in common.

Although there will never be a Harry Potter/CAOS crossover (the power that would have), there has already been a celebrity look-alike featured on the spooky Netflix show, which released its third season on Jan. 24.

In 2018, 13-year-old actress McKenna Grace played a young Sabrina in the show’s holiday special. Grace and Shipka look so much alike, it’s hard to believe they’re not actually sisters. But Grace has made a career out of playing the younger versions of different actresses. The teen played a young Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, was Margot Robbie‘s childhood self in I, Tonya, the child version of Theo Crain in The Haunting of Hill House and lots more.

Before her cameo on the show, Grace and Shipka blessed the world with a photo twinning photo from an event in January 2018.

The two actresses pose like family in the photo, which Shipka captioned, “I found my mini [email protected]”

Put Shipka, Grace and Watson together and you have the makings of one hell of a story of three witchy sisters. This is the content we need, Netflix!