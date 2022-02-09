‘Kill Bill’: Uma Thurman’s Character’s Name Was Conceived 10 Years Before the Film

‘Kill Bill’: How Uma Thurman Got Her Character’s Name 10 Years Ago

Filmmaking is frequently a collaborative effort, and Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill franchise was no exception.

Tarantino and Uma Thurman collaborated on the project at first.

Thurman came up with several ideas for the Kill Bill story that were eventually turned into the film.

This included deciding on a name for her protagonist.

Quentin Tarantino confirmed reports that he and Uma Thurman developed Kill Bill over a conversation in an interview with Charlie Rose.

In fact, the director recalled the precise moment when he and Thurman discussed the concept.

“I even remember the name of the bar; it was in Santa Monica,” Tarantino revealed.

“We were drinking pints when I came up with – I said, you know, Uma, I’m thinking about doing another movie.”

And you’d be perfect for it.”

Later on, Tarantino would clarify what the film was about.

“But then I started telling her about how you’d be the female assassin,” she says.

‘You’d be the deadliest woman on the planet,’ he continued, ‘and these people have screwed you over, and you’re going to track them down and kill them and everything.’

Tarantino explained to Thurman how he planned to begin the film, and Thurman added her own thoughts.

“And she’s like, ‘Hey Quentin, I have an idea – how about you see my face, it’s all bloody, and then the camera pans back, and you realize I’m in a bridal gown?'” Tarantino recalled.

“And The Bride was born there.”

That’s when she earned the title of “The Bride.”

Tarantino also revealed who came up with what for the character’s name in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Uma came up with the name Beatrix because she worked for a Beatrix.

Tarantino explained, “And I came up with Kiddo.”

“When I really like a girl, I call her ‘Kiddo.'”

Although Uma Thurman wanted Tarantino to direct Kill Bill, she ran into a number of problems once filming began.

Wearing the iconic yellow tracksuit that her character wears in the first volume of the film was one of those issues.

Thurman explained why she was so concerned about wearing the outfit in an interview with Graham Norton’s show.

“I had just given birth to my son, and anyone who has just given birth to a baby isn’t going to want to wear a…

