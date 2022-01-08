Kilton of Skull Lake in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ still has players guessing what race he is.

The mysterious Kilton and his Fang and Bone monster shop are first encountered by Link in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at Skull Lake in the Akkala Region.

While strange characters such as Tingle and the Oocca race from Twilight Princess have never been uncommon in Hyrule, Kilton stands out.

Even years after the release of Breath of the Wild, fans continued to inquire about Kilton’s race.

Kilton can be found on the left ‘eye’ of Skull Lake to the northwest of Tarrey Town.

At first, he stands behind Link, his back to him.

When the players turned around, they got a good look at him, which raised more questions.

While Kilton, the Skull Lake merchant in Breath of the Wild, does not exactly resemble any of the races in The Legend of Zelda series, we can rule out a few.

Kilton is a few inches shorter than Link, but his massive, egg-shaped head makes up for it.

He has ash-gray skin, white tufts of hair, and piercings.

Kilton is not a member of the Tribes of Gerudo, Goron, Zora, or Rito.

The Gerudo have a gene that causes them to be born as females.

The skin of gorons is a golden orange color with a rocky shell.

The Zora have a fish-like humanoid appearance.

The Rito Tribe is then engulfed in beak-like feathers.

Kilton’s race has been narrowed down to three possibilities: common Hylians, a human, or even a monster or demon, according to fans.

Humans have appeared in games such as The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Link’s Awakening, but in Breath of the Wild, no humans appear.

Kilton from Breath of the Wild is said to be nothing more than a strange-looking Hylian, according to some fans.

Like Link, he has pointed ears.

There are, however, several races in the Zelda series, such as the Gerudo.

Kilton’s human ancestors, according to another theory.

While humans do not appear frequently in The Legend of Zelda, several human characters with round ears appear in Twilight Princess and Link’s Awakening.

Kilton, on the other hand, has pointed ears, as previously stated.

The third theory, which connects the collector to Ganondorf and the Breath of the Wild Skull Lake dweller Kilton, is the most intriguing.

