Kim and Chicago, 4, and Kylie Jenner and Stormi, 3, are among the Kardashians’ lookalike children.

THE KARDASHIAN family has expanded dramatically over the years, and fans can’t help but notice how similar several of the famous siblings and their children appear.

Kylie Jenner is the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Throughout the years, fans have pointed out the similarities between the Kardashian parents and their children.

While some people are undecided about which child looks like whom.

North Kardashian has been compared to Kim Kardashian and her aunt Kourtney Kardashian, while Penelope has been compared to Khloe Kardashian.

Many fans believe Chicago, Kim’s youngest child, is her twin, while Stormi, Kylie’s daughter, is frequently referred to as her doppelgänger.

Rob Kardashian may not make many public appearances, but he does make it a point to share photos of his daughter Dream whenever he can.

When her father shows her off, fans can’t help but notice how much she looks like him.

There’s no denying the Kardashians and their children have a lot in common.

These are all of the Kardashians’ families, as well as their miniature doppelgängers.

Fans don’t often point out how much Kim and North resemble each other these days, but there was no denying the similarities when she was a baby.

On Kris Jenner’s short-lived daytime TV show, Kanye West shared the first photo of North.

Fans immediately compared North to Kim, particularly her baby photos.

Kim proved how similar they look two years after the first photo of North was released.

She shared split-screen baby photos of herself and North in 2015.

“I’m not sure who made this, but I love these side by side pics,” she wrote in the caption.

“This is North on the left and me on the right as a baby.”

Kim went on to have three more children with her ex, some of whom fans believe resemble her and others who resemble their father more closely.

Fans often refer to the KKW Beauty founder and her youngest daughter, Chicago, as “twins.”

Before Christmas, Kim shared a photo of herself in Chicago.

“Chicago trying to convince me she’s allowed to have this candy cane,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans appeared to be unconcerned about this, instead pointing out, “She’s your twin.”

“She is a Mini Kim,” one fan wrote.

While fans haven’t always said it, Kim insists that her second-born, Saint, looks just like her.

“Saint looks like a light skin Kanye,” one Twitter user said.

“Are you serious, twins?”

“Really? People say this all the time!” she wrote. “Why do I think he’s my twin????” she wondered.

While it’s undeniable that Saint…

