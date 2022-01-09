Kim and Kourtney Kardashian will be fighting for the spotlight in 2022 as Kim and Kourtney butt heads, according to psychics.

According to a psychic, THE KARDASHIANS will have a great year individually, but this could lead to a rift between them.

One of them appears to have found her happily ever after, while the other two have their hearts broken.

“It’s written in the stars that 2022 will be a year of tremendous success and wealth for many,” spiritual coach Samantha Jayne told The Sun.

“It’s been a year of significant change and new beginnings.

It’s also a year focused on relationships, whether in business or in our personal lives, and on establishing and maintaining healthy relationships.

“With so many people about to enter the spotlight, we could see showbiz families, including the Kardashians, become more competitive!”

“Looking into the numerology surrounding Kim’s year ahead, it is shown that this year she will feel as if her life is stagnating,” Samantha Jayne revealed.

“In both her personal life and her career, the past appears to be much more exciting.”

This is the year she will begin to reclaim her ‘life’ in terms of that buzz, that sense of accomplishment and success.

“Her lack of trust in others could cause some problems and drama, particularly in regards to her sisters and how they are perceived in public.”

“She has the energy of an older sister who wants to be the pack’s leader.”

As the model discussed their dates for Interview magazine, Kim was forced to face the fact that her ex, Kanye West, has been dating Julia Fox.

And, as he did with Kim when they first started dating, he surprised Julia by buying her a new wardrobe.

Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s baby daddy, recently admitted to getting another woman pregnant during an affair, so Khloe is also suffering from a broken heart.

Tristan is accused of cheating on the Revenge Body host for the third time.

“Khloe is certainly entering 2022 with a lot of uncertainties, tensions, and questions,” Samantha continued, “but I do believe that once we get to spring, things will shift and change.”

“In fact, 2022 is the year Khloe decides to figure out who she is in this world and how she wants to be perceived.

She returns with a vengeance after recent events in her love life.

She doesn’t want to be known as the “poor” relative when it comes to love and, more importantly, success in life.

“Khloe has been misunderstood for so long, she refuses to belittle herself.”

She possesses great strength…

