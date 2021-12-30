Kim and Pete, Kourtney and Travis, and Other Surprising Celebrity Hookups in 2021

Kim and Pete, Kourtney and Travis, and More: The Most Surprising Celebrity Hookups of 2021

The past year has been full of surprises, particularly in the world of celebrities and their love lives.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started 2021 with a trip to Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home, which sparked dating rumors.

In January, an insider told Us Weekly, “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple.”

“They’ve been close friends for a long time and have been dating for a few months.”

Travis has been smitten with Kourtney for a long time.”

The couple’s relationship progressed quickly, with plenty of PDA on social media and family-friendly trips with their kids.

Mason (born December 2009), Penelope (born July 2012), and Reign (born December 2014) are the Poosh founder’s children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she dated intermittently from 2006 to 2015.

For his part, the Blink-182 drummer has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon (born October 2003) and Alabama (born December 2005).

In addition, he is the stepfather of Atiana De La Hoya (born March 1999), Moakler’s daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

During a visit to the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California in October, Barker and Kardashian got engaged.

With a series of romantic photos on Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the news.

“Travis and Kourtney are both on cloud nine,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

“The Kardashians, Jenners, and Travis’ family are all over it.”

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after six years of marriage, was another Kardashian sister who made headlines this year.

After meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live, the KKW Beauty mogul was photographed with Pete Davidson eight months later, shocking fans.

They confirmed their relationship less than three weeks after first being seen together when they held hands in Palm Springs.

In November, a source told Us, “Kim lights up when she’s around Pete.”

“Their chemistry is off the charts, and it’s only getting better.”

Later that month, the new couple joined Kim’s mother and rapper Flavor Flav to celebrate the SNL star’s 28th birthday.

“Kim and Pete are taking their relationship seriously.”

However, things have quickly escalated.

