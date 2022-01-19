Kim Cattrall Gives Us A Sneak Peek Inside Her Cozy How I Met Your Father Premiere Watch Party

Kim Cattrall Gives Us A Look Inside Her Cozy Watch Party For The Premiere Of How I Met Your Father

Kim Cattrall skipped the Hollywood fanfare on the premiere night of her new Hulu series How I Met Your Father and watched the first episode from the comfort of her couch.

When you’ve got a puppy and champagne, who needs a red carpet?

On the premiere night of her new series How I Met Your Father, Kim Cattrall kept things low-key.

So, instead of throwing a lavish party and donning a designer gown, the actress shared a cozy photo of herself on the couch with her adorable dog.

TJ and I are getting ready to watch the first episode of How I Met Your Father on @hulu tonight,” she wrote on Instagram in January.

The five-time Emmy nominee is seen raising her glass to the camera with a sweet smile on her face, dressed down in a grey cable knit turtleneck sweater, dark pants, and a baseball cap.

Kim, 65, voices a future version of Sophie (Hilary Duff’s character) in the new 10-episode series, telling her son the story of how she met his father in the year 2050.

HIMYF is a spin-off of the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which aired for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014.

The late Bob Saget played the beloved narrator in the first series.

Despite the nostalgia trend, one reboot Kim will not be joining is the Sex and the City spin-off series And Just Like That… The actress has been vocal about not wanting to reprise her role of Samantha Jones in any future projects for the franchise, reigniting long-running rumors about her public feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Kim, on the other hand, liked a few tweets about her and And Just Like That… shortly after the revival aired on HBO Max in December.

“Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off,” one of them said, adding a red heart emoji to the mix.

“And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in,” another tweeted.

“This is a thank-you tweet from Kim.”

