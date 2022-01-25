Kim Cattrall in ‘How I Met Your Father’ is a hit with ‘And Just Like That’ fans.

Instead of reprising her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…, Kim Cattrall will star in a spinoff of another popular TV show, How I Met Your Father, a new version of How I Met Your Mother.

Here’s what Cattrall and Bob Saget have in common, why she’s not on AJLT, and what fans are saying about her role in HIMYF.

Bob Saget, a comedian, died in January.

But he narrated the series, playing an older version of star Ted Mosby and explaining how he met their mother to his two children.

The children were filmed from Mosby’s point of view as he spoke with them.

Culturated spoke with the Full House star about his role on the hit TV show.

“How I Met Your Mother was a wonderful, wonderful gig where I got to narrate it for a couple of hours a week,” Saget said.

“However, I have to remind people that it was just a gig.”

You can take me to any country that does not speak English, and I will have no part in the show.”

In How I Met Your Father, Kim Cattrall replaces Saget as the narrator, but she also appears on screen.

Cattrall plays an older version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie, the show’s star, in the spinoff, which switches roles by showing Cattrall from the perspective of her children, who are off-screen.

Kim Cattrall previously stated that filming Sex and the City had a negative impact on her personal life.

The shooting schedule was grueling, according to her, with days lasting up to 18 hours and little time for rest.

She claimed the show played a role in her divorce from her third husband, Mark Levinson, and the fact that she is childless.

Cattrall’s feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker is another reason she won’t join the cast of And Just Like That…

After filming Sex in the City 2 in 2010, Cattrall announced she would no longer be involved with the series due to her negative experience working on it.

