Kim Cattrall, star of ‘Sex and the City,’ posts a touching Instagram tribute to her late brother Christopher’s birthday.

Christopher Cattrall, Cattrall’s younger brother, died in February 2018 at the age of 55.

In 2019, the star of Sex and the City revealed that he had committed suicide.

“No one can prepare you,” she said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

She explained that her brother was depressed prior to his death.

“He was depressed, but depression is a strange thing to detect if someone doesn’t want you to know.”

Cattrall went on to say that since her brother’s death, she has been plagued by unanswered questions, guilt, and frustration.

“As a result, I didn’t know.”

She stated, “We didn’t know.”

“And when you lose someone to suicide, you always wonder, ‘If only I could have, if only I did, if I was only…,’ and it haunts you.

And you have to learn to live with those never-ending questions, the never-ending guilt, the never-ending frustration every day because you’ve entered a new reality that you can’t change.”

Chris, my baby brother, would have turned 59 today.

“Topher,” I wish you a very happy birthday.

Today and every day, we miss you.

On January 1st,

2, Cattrall shared a photo of herself and her brother on Instagram.

Christopher appears to be speaking to someone off-camera while the Sex and the City star is staring at the camera and smiling.

Cattrall captioned the photo, “Today would have been my baby brother Chris’s 59th b’day.”

“To sweet ‘Topher,’ I wish you a happy birthday.

Today and every day, we miss you.

RIPx (hashtag)preventionofsuicide.”

Messages of love and support have been left in the comments section of the post by fans and friends, including Katie Couric and Juliette Lewis.

For years, Kim Cattrall had a squabble with her Sex and the City co-stars, particularly Sarah Jessica Parker.

The two actors’ feud erupted after Parker expressed condolences on Cattrall’s Instagram post announcing her brother’s death.

“Dear Kim, my love and condolences to you and your family, and Godspeed to you and yours,” Parker wrote.

Today would have been my baby brother Chris’s 59th b’day. Happy Birthday, sweet “Topher”. We miss you today and everyday. RIPx #SuicidePreventionpic.twitter.com/eOx4DKeiRB — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) January 2, 2022