Kim Cattrall Subtly Agrees with ‘Sex and the City’ Fan Who Criticizes ‘And Just Like That’ Story Lines

After a Sex and the City fan praised her decision not to return for the show’s HBO Max revival, And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall subtly chimed in.

“I’m so proud of @KimCattrall for passing up the trashy SandTC reboot in favor of @HIMYFonHulu.”

Following the 65-year-old actress’ debut on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father on Tuesday, January 18, a Twitter user wrote, “She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff.”

“Go ahead and watch the first two episodes if you have 48 minutes to spare… I might even rewatch them before next week.”

“We’ll take it on!”

Cattrall expressed her support for the post by “liking” the message about her most recent television appearance.

In the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, which premiered on Tuesday, the Filthy Rich alum plays a future version of Hilary Duff’s character, Sophie.

Creators Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker gushed about securing Cattrall for the series before the first two episodes aired.

“You could just feel [it]when she showed up, the excitement across the board on set was so palpable,” Berger said of the Emmy nominee, who narrates the new series in the same way that the late Bob Saget narrated the original HIMYM for nine seasons.

“We also believe that viewers will adore what she brings to the role.”

… And there was such a natural connection between her and Hilary once they met.

… It’s just a fantastic match.”

Cattrall, 34, was best known for her role as Samantha Jones in HBO’s SATC and subsequent films before joining forces with Duff.

The Golden Globe winner, however, chose not to sign on for the reimagined version of the wildly successful series due to rumors of tension between her and costar Sarah Jessica Parker.

And Just Like That, which stars Parker, 56, as well as Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis from the original series, has received mixed reviews from longtime SATC fans, with some claiming that the story lines aren’t true to the characters they know and love.

Miranda (Nixon) and her affair with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) have particularly confused viewers.

And Just Like That sparked controversy in addition to the show’s onscreen drama.

