Kim Cattrall was “never on the radar” for “And Just Like That,” according to ‘SATC’ boss Michael Patrick King.

Michael Patrick King has some news about the HBO Max revival for fans of Sex and the City who are wondering how Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte will manage without Samantha.

The showrunner, 67, told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, December 4, that “And Just Like That” was never four [characters].

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, who play Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, and Charlotte York, respectively, revealed to the SATC writer that the new series was always intended to feature just the trio of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, and Charlotte York.

“It was never on the radar as four because Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn’t want to play Samantha anymore while we were filming the [third]movie,” King explained to the magazine.

While a script for a third film was being written, Cattrall, 65, decided she didn’t want to be involved.

“I’m sorry, but I’m not able to.”

In 2017, an Instagram user asked her to “find a way” to make the sequel to 2010’s Sex and the City 2, and she replied, “My heart isn’t in it anymore.”

“I’ve moved on with my life.”

“61 isn’t the same as 53 or 41.”

The film was eventually shelved, and King realized that no other SATC-related project would ever feature Cattrall, who had been vocal about his desire to leave the franchise for years prior to declining the project.

She even called out her co-star Parker, 56, for being “cruel” in 2018.

When it came to Cattrall’s absence, he said, “I never thought, ‘Oh, there’s a hole I have to fill.'”

“Samantha isn’t a part of their lives.”

[And Just Like That] arose from the following three characters: “What is their life like, and who can I bring in to fill in the gaps?”

The original series, which aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004, followed four women in their 30s and 40s as they navigated friendship and relationships.

Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are still trying to figure out how to be good partners and friends in their 50s, with the help of some new characters such as documentarian and mother of three Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) and podcast host Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez from Grey’s Anatomy).

For anyone who thinks this is the case.

