Kim is offended by Usman’s friends referring to her as a “Super Fan” on “90 Day Fiancé.”

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Kim and Usman finally met up in person.

Following an online connection, Kim, 50, traveled to Tanzania to film a music video with Usman, 32, aka musician Sojaboy.

When Kim met Usman, she wore a shirt with his face on it and gave him roses, and Usman said she looked better in person.

“It was a lot better than I had anticipated,” he admitted.

“Like, she’s really attractive.”

“We look cute together, right?” Kim continued. “I don’t look 50, what!”

When they met, one of his friends referred to her as a “super fan,” which irritated Kim.

“Don’t refer to me as a super fan,” she retorted.

“I’m no longer just a supporter.

I’m his potential, if you catch my drift.

I mean, I’m present.

He invited me to watch the video with him.

Because I’m a huge fan.

Do you understand what I’m saying?”

Despite the awkwardness of the situation, she was relieved when Usman told his friends not to call her a “super fan.”

“And the fact that Usman stood up for me shows me how much he cares,” she added.

“However, we only have so much time to figure out where Usman and I are and where we’re headed.”

“No,” Usman tells his friends.

Usman had booked separate rooms at the hotel for them because he wanted to take things slowly, which Kim didn’t like because she wanted to be intimate with him, but she said she was determined to persuade him otherwise.

She even reserved the honeymoon suite without informing him.

“I’m a woman who can persuade people.”

And I’m hoping Usman will get the hint and want to stay in my room tonight when he sees all the romantic decorations,” she said.

“If you believe it, you will succeed.”

Usman was amused that she had booked the honeymoon suite, but he pointed out that a honeymoon is something that happens after the wedding.

“I mean, I felt.”

