Kim Joo-ryoung, star of ‘Squid Game,’ reveals her husband’s amusing reaction to her sex scene.

Actor Kim Joo-ryoung Reveals Her Husband’s Hilarious Reaction to Her Sex Scene in ‘Squid Game’

Squid Game was the highest-rated Korean drama on Netflix in 2021.

Because of its gripping storyline about childhood games that have been turned into death matches for prize money, the K-drama has achieved a number of firsts.

Fans were stunned by the sex scene in episode 4, just as they were by the story in Squid Game.

The sex scene between Player 212 and Player 101 in the K-drama sparked controversy and received mixed reviews.

Han Mi-nyeo (Player 212) was played by actor Kim Joo-ryoung.

She finally tells her husband what he thought of her risqué sex scene.

Two main characters are introduced to the audience, both of whom are less than desirable human beings.

Mi-nyeo is a self-described con artist who will go to any length to make a living.

In order to survive the Games, she bonds with gang member Jang Deok-su (Heo Sung-tae).

Fans were taken aback when they saw the two characters having sex in the bathroom in Squid Game Episode 4.

The show was not particularly enjoyable to watch, but director Hwang Dong-hyuk explained why.

It was more about Mi-nyeo’s mindset, he explained.

Mi-nyeo clings to Dong-hyul in order to survive, according to Hwang.

However, she tries to rationalize her relationship as love in order to mentally comprehend what she needs to do.

It’s like a reality survival show and psychology, according to the director.

As the sex scene progressed, fans began to appreciate Mi-nyeo’s tenacity in defending herself.

The scene, however, was more nuanced than most K-dramas, and fans were left wondering how Kim felt about the experience.

Director of ‘Squid Game’ says sex scene alludes to ‘a Different Kind of Love’

Kim, who starred in the Squid Game, recently appeared on the Korean reality show My Little Old Boy.

It’s the first time Kim has brought up the topic of sex in an interview.

She gives a small glimpse into her personal life to the audience.

Kim reveals that her husband is an assistant professor of film directing at Texas State University.

Her husband has been posting every article Kim is mentioned in on Instagram since her casting and worldwide popularity among fans and on social media.

Kim was asked if her husband became envious of the sex scene on Squid Game by the host of My Little Old Boy.

Kim chuckled and explained that her husband’s relocation to another country has its benefits.

They didn’t have to watch the scene in the same room.

Following that, they video chatted, and Kim’s husband had one thing on his mind:

