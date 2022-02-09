Kim Kardashian admits that defining her ‘Next Fashion Era’ without ex-husband Kanye West is’scary.’

Kim Kardashian admits that defining her ‘Next Fashion Era’ without ex Kanye West is’scary.’

Kim Kardashian is defining her “next fashion era” on her own, this time without her ex-boyfriend Kanye West by her side.

“I always think, ‘What will be next?'” the 41-year-old Skims founder said in a Vogue interview on Wednesday, February 9.

“I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era for me was going to be.”

Kardashian has previously credited the 44-year-old rapper with “introducing” her to the world of haute couture and connecting her with designers such as Riccardo Tisci and Olivier Routing of Balmain.

While West had a big hand in shaping Kardashian’s style, from black Balenciaga to nude-colored Yeezy, the couple split in February 2021, so she’s on her own now.

“Being out on your own can be scary, but it can also be liberating,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained.

“Who knows? I might just be wearing Skims and wearing no makeup, and that’s what I feel like representing to the world.”

“Perhaps it isn’t as serious as it appears.”

While the aspiring lawyer has no shortage of Skims to choose from, she has repeatedly demonstrated that her line is both comfortable and stylish.

The fashion line ticks all the boxes, from luxe collaborations with Fendi to a foray into swimwear.

Kardashian’s influence in the fashion world extends beyond her own line.

In addition, she is the new face of Balenciaga’s Spring collection.

Demna, the creative director of the fashion house, chose the business mogul to star in their most recent campaign.

Because the KKW Beauty founder has been working closely with the label in recent months, it was a natural choice.

Aside from a few outings, Kardashian collaborated with Demna on her Met Gala look, which made headlines.

The star wore a head-to-toe black cotton ensemble that included a baklava for the event, which was themed “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

However, it turns out that there was some debate about the face covering.

“I fought it with everything I had.

I was thinking to myself,

