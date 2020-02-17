Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Enjoy Date Night at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

When an all-star couple goes to an all-star game.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West surprised fans when they were spotted sitting courtside at the 2020 NBA All-Star game on Sunday night. And since the sporting event was held in Chicago, the location marked a special spot for the 42-year-old rapper, who grew up in the city.

Earlier in the day, West also hosted Sunday Service at the Credit 1 Arena in Chicago.

For the NBA All-Star event, the power couple made it a date night.

Moreover, the dynamic duo brought their fashion A-game. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lit up the room with a fiery monochromatic orange ensemble. The beauty mogul beat the cold weather with a copper puffer jacket that she paired with matching leather pants.

The Jesus Is King singer’s lewk was also a slam dunk, as he donned a black jacket with a vibrant red shirt and printed denim jeans.

During the basketball game, the longtime pair took a moment to pay respects to the late Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and the seven other victims who tragically died in a helicopter crash last month.

Before player introductions, Jennifer Hudson commanded the room with her special performance in honor of the late Lakers legend.

The Oscar winner donned a purple velvet long-sleeve dress and gold drop-earrings that were also an homage to Bryant.

Moreover, Common and Magic Johnson also held a special tribute for the 41-year-old star. “We are all hurting,” Johnson expressed. “This is a tough time for the whole NBA family, and if I can get you all to rise right quick.”

“We need to really embrace each other at this time, this tough time,” he said, before holding an eight-second moment of silence. “Come together, love each other. Kobe would have wanted that. That’s very important. And if we can just have it quiet for eight seconds. God bless you.”

In addition to their moving tributes before the game started, more stars honored Bryant and his teenage daughter.

LeBron James‘ team honored Gianna by wearing jerseys with the No. 2. Moreover, Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s team also sported jerseys with the No. 24, to celebrate Kobe.

Sunday night’s game also marked the first time players would receive the newly re-named MVP Award, which has now been changed to honor Bryant.

The NBA Commissioner announced the update on Saturday.

“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game,” Adam Silver previously said in a statement that was shared with E! News. “He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world.”

Even though the NBA All-Star game will come to a close on Sunday night, the league’s tributes are far from over.

On Monday, Feb. 24, the Staples Center in Los Angeles will host a public memorial service for the late Lakers star.