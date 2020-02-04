Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Mourn Kobe Bryant During Emotional Sunday Service

The tributes continue to pour in.

On Sunday, the world was shocked to learn that basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers aboard a helicopter were killed in an unthinkable tragedy. The support from celebrities and fans alike have been pouring in, and many are using the time to hold their loved ones close and grieve.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are turning to their faith in God to heal and show their support for the lives lost far too soon. Kim took to Instagram to show footage of a somber Sunday Service in honor of the athlete and the others who were killed in the accident. In attendance was Gospel musician Kirk Franklin and Chance the Rapper who both took the stage in an effort to bring some peace to the unfathomable situation.

“Midnight Sunday Service,” Kim captioned a video of Kirk praying. “I needed to hear this.” Kanye also took the stage to lead his choir in gospel songs and paying tribute to a legend.

In a post earlier on Sunday, the mom of four spoke out about the pain she was feeling at learning the news. “My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through,” she shared. “This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend.”

Chance also took to his Instagram to pay his respects as well. The rapper, who was visibly moved to tears during his Sunday Service performance, posted a picture of Kobe and Gianna with halos entering the heavenly gates. He didn’t caption it, but the photo said it all.

Kirk, who swept many of the Gospel categories during the 2020 Grammys earlier on Sunday evening, also posted a picture of the basketball player with one simple word. “Jesus……” he wrote alongside a picture Kobe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all who lost loved ones in this tragic accident.